Super Mario Galaxy Movie leak arrives via a box of cookies, revealing an iconic game location and possible new villain

New Super Mario Galaxy Movie leaks have given fans a possible first look at an iconic game location, as well as a glimpse at a new villain for the moustachioed plumber to go up against.

Fresh off the Old Spice leaks – which gave the first indication that the Mario sequel would indeed be a Super Mario Galaxy adaptation – a box of Pillsbury cookies have revealed another Yoshi render, as well as the inclusion of Super Mario Galaxy's Cosmic Observatory.

In the 2007 Wii title, Mario made that his home base while on the search for Grand Stars across the cosmos. We liked it way more than Super Mario Galaxy 2's Mario-shaped spaceship, that's for sure.

The back of the packaging, which you can see below, also features graffiti art effectively confirming Bowser Jr. will be featured in the sequel. Bowser's offspring has been a thorn in Mario's side ever since his introduction in 2002's Super Mario Sunshine.

a look at Yoshi for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie via Pillsbury https://t.co/VAIYSAF9me pic.twitter.com/st0Q0GLZIwNovember 9, 2025

Yoshi was hinted at in the Super Mario Movie post-credits scene, but this is the best look yet at the lovable green dino. His pose with Mario on the back of the Pillsbury box even matches the box art from Super Mario Galaxy 2, which is a neat touch – and suggests the sequel will be rammed full of references and nods, just like the original. As a reminder: we found 85 Super Mario Movie Easter eggs last time out. How about a round 100 this time?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits cinemas on April 3, 2026.

For more, check out the upcoming video game movies coming your way very soon. Then dive into our list of the best Switch 2 games to play right now.