Just in case you thought Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds wasn't chaotic enough, its next online event has a mode rotation dedicated to throwing items at fellow racers to earn Minecraft prizes

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds ' new Festival is focused on the upcoming Minecraft collab, with the challenges for this event set to make things even more ridiculous.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds debuted to 98% "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam reviews (now down to 96%), with the game receiving praise for its absolutely fantastic core driving – Sega says races are won by "players who think strategically and race skillfully, not just those who get lucky." However, fast-paced driving mixed with the typical kart racing mechanics can make CrossWorlds extremely hectic at points, but that hasn't scared Sega at all, as the next in-game Festival is set to focus on the wildest mechanics.

As part of the game's many crossover events with both Sega characters like Ichiban Kasuga and Persona 5's Joker, as well as a litany of outsiders like Hatsune Miku, SpongeBob, Mega Man, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sega is holding "Festival" events to give you the chance to grab cosmetics based on them. This week kicks off the Minecraft Festival which allows you to get the likes of Decals of characters, Titles inspired by the game, and most importantly, a Minecraft goat horn.

You earn points by competing in Festival Races, which have special conditions to earn extra points, and to strike fear into racers early, the Minecraft challenges are chaotic. One of the challenges is to hit as many enemies with items as you can, which to be fair you'll be trying to do anyway, but it may result in first place firing extra weapons back instead of hoarding them for safety.

The other challenge however focuses on the Spin Drift gadget, which – as the name implies – spins your entire car around when you try to drift, both making it a bit harder to control, and a weapon in itself. So if you thought races in CrossWorlds were too chaotic already, maybe give this Minecraft Festival a miss. It runs between October 9 at 8pm ET until October 11 at the same time.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorld's cross-play was "leagues more difficult" than any other part of development, but including it was crucial for good matchmaking