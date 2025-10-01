Sonic Racing: CrossWorld's cross-play was "leagues more difficult" than any other part of development, but including it was crucial for good matchmaking
Sonic Racing: CrossWorld introducing cross-play was a long, tricky process for Sonic Team
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds may not have Mario Kart World's Metacritic score, but it does come on multiple platforms, with cross-play for maximum karting carnage. Sonic and his many rivals from across Sega canon are available to race on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Switch 2 with players able to challenge each other across all of them.
The fourth installment in the Sonic Racing series, this is the first to come with cross-play. Launching with the feature proved difficult for Sonic Team, as Takashi Iizuka, Sonic series producer, told Dengeki Online (translated by Automaton).
"The Sonic series has always been pushing for multi-platform support. We've always been providing players with playable environments across platforms like PC and Switch, even when it comes to our regular action games," Iizuka explains. "But implementing cross-play was leagues more difficult."
The Sonic Racing games consistently being multi-console has made the lack of cross-platform play a little glaring, especially for 2019's Team Sonic Racing. The dev team worked with the arcade division at Sega to finesse the necessary technology and infrastructure into the game, ensuring its viability.
Besides creating a wider audience for Sonic's four-wheeled Mario Kart rival, it helps for matchmaking, since it helps protect against beginners getting stuck in races with experienced drivers who'll leave them in the dirt due to lower available players. According to Ryuichi Taki, CrossWorlds' producer, the positives simply outweighed the negatives, even if it was more work.
"If you want to secure a sufficient number of players [that are on a similar level], breaking down the walls between platforms undoubtedly helps. That's also one of the benefits we saw in cross-play, and the decision to implement it was made quite early on," Taki says, adding: "It was an incredibly down-to-earth process that took an insanely long time to complete."
Laborious it may have been, the results are worth it. GamesRadar+'s review from Justin Towell calls it, "a very playable, well-designed racer that should only get better with time."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Persona 5 and Hatsune Miku aren't enough – Sega confirms Mario Kart World rival Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will get new characters every month
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.