Mortal Kombat 2 tease has everyone convinced a major game villain will be in the sequel

Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner has shared an intriguing new tease ahead of the film’s sequel, and everyone is convinced they know who it is. As you can see from the picture below, it shows a gray hand wearing a black robe, and while there’s not a lot to go on, we’re pretty convinced that it is Quan Chi.

pic.twitter.com/x94EyQieLzJanuary 14, 2024 See more

The demonic antagonist will be well known to fans of the games, where he acts as a major villain throughout. He didn’t make an appearance in the first movie, but he frequently appeared in the animated series and now, it seems likely we’ll be seeing him make his big screen debut too.

There are even some rumors about who might be playing him. Australian actor Damon Herriman has signed on to the sequel, and it seems pretty likely he could be the actor set to wield Chi’s magic.

Fans shared their excitement about the tease, with one tweeting: "Freaking Quan Chi is in the movie." "Is that the Quan man himself?" another replied, while a third wrote: "Quan Chi up to his old schemes again." However, not everyone is so convinced, with another viewer wondering: "What makes everyone think this is Quan Chi?? It's all black? In fact it's very MK the movie Bi Han."

Nothing official has been confirmed yet, but Mortal Kombat 2 began filming last year. It hasn’t been given a specific release date yet but it will be directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater. The movie is a sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat, which starred Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Tadanobu Asano, and Mehcad Brooks. Alongside the returning stars, Karl Urban, Tati Gabrielle, and Adeline Rudolph have also joined the cast.

