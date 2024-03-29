I need everyone to see angry Hugh Grant in a Tony the Tiger costume in the first trailer for Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tarts movie

The first trailer for Unfrosted: The Pop-Tarts is here – and we don't even know where to start.

The film, which marks Jerry Seinfeld's feature film directorial debut, sees Kellogg's and Post Cereal compete to see who can produce a shelf-safe revolutionary breakfast pastry circa 1963. Seinfeld and Melissa McCarthy play the heads of Kellogg's, with Amy Schumer as rival Marjorie Post.

The brief clip, which can be viewed above, quickly descends into chaos and sees Seinfeld and McCarthy meeting with...President John F. Kennedy Jr, played by Bill Burr. Yeah. Amazingly enough, he has the voice down to a T. The best part of the trailer, at least for me, is a brief shot of a rather unimpressed-looking Hugh Grant taking off the head of a Tony the Tiger costume. We were already blessed last year with Hughmpa Loompa, so Hugh Grrrrant is just icing on the cake.

The cast also includes Bobby Moynihan as Chef Boyardee; Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, and Drew Tarver as Rice Krispies characters Snap, Crackle, and Pop, respectively; Kyle Dunningan as famous broadcaster Walter Cronkite, and James Marsden as anti-sugar spokesman Jack LaLanne. The A-list cast goes on and on, with Peter Dinklage, Christian Slater, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jon Hamm, Max Greenfield, Dan Levy, and Dean Norris. Jimmy Fallo and Meghan Trainor also collaborated on a song for the score.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story hits Netflix on May 3.