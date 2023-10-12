New trailer for Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka sees Hugh Grant sing the classic Oompa Loompa song

A new trailer for Wonka has arrived, and it promises a world of pure imagination.

This is the second trailer for Paul King's origin story of the notorious chocolatier, played here by Timothée Chalamet. In the new look, we get another glimpse at Hughmpa Loompa (Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa), Wonka's insanely complicated (but effective) inventions, and see him run into trouble with the candy mafia – who use forceful intimidation in an attempt to make him cease all chocolate sales.

We also get to hear a snippet of the classic Oompa Loompa song made famous by the original 1971 movie – which made us tear up with nostalgia just a little bit.

Wonka tells the story of a young Willy Wonka on one of his earliest adventures, and how he came to meet the Oompa Loompas. The movie also stars Rakhee Thakrar, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Matt Lucas.

Total Film's world exclusive cover feature on the movie contained plenty of revelations about what we can expect. King opened up about how the movie isn't a musical, teased some potential sequels, and why Grant was the perfect choice to play an Oompa Loompa.

Elsewhere, we recently learned that Wonka has also scored a PG rating for violence, mild language, and some thematic elements. Although, this has been the case for most Charlie and the Chocolate Factory adaptations so we must admit it's not a huge surprise.

Wonka arrives in cinemas worldwide on December 15, 2023. For more upcoming movies, check out our list of 2023 movie release dates.