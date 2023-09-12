Wonka director reveals why Hugh Grant was his first choice for an Oompa Loompa

It wouldn't be Willy Wonka without the Oompa Loompas. Starring as one of the chocolatier's loyal helpers opposite Timothée Chalamet is none other than Hugh Grant, which director Paul King believes is a particularly perfect piece of casting.

Described in the book as teeny creatures "no higher than my knee" with golden hair, but transformed into green-tressed, orange-skinned little people by Mel Stuart's film, King went back to the source material to find their voice.

"I was enchanted by the idea of these impossibly tiny beings, far smaller even than the child-sized me," King tells Total Film magazine in the new issue out on September 14, which features Wonka on the cover. "The voice and the attitude of the Oompa Loompa came from revisiting the books – long songs full of humour, sarcasm, superiority and scorn. So it was really just thinking about that character – someone who can be a real shit. And I went, 'Ah, Hugh [Grant]!' Because he's the funniest, most sarcastic shit that I've ever met! We'd been there before with Paddington 2. I had to write him this awkward letter, saying, 'You're good at playing washed-up, old hams…'"

Grant signed up and, though digitally created by Framestore, was physically on set for all his scenes so that he and Chalamet could rehearse and find an organic rhythm to their banter. If you've seen the trailer you'll have enjoyed the fun Grant brings to his diminutive character, trapped in a bell jar after stealing from Wonka. "Once you see Hugh Grant as an 18-inch high orange man with green hair," says King, "you go, 'Ah, yes. I know what Oompa Loompas are. It all makes perfect sense.'"

Wonka is in theaters this December 15. For everything else the year has in store, check out our guide to all of 2023's major movie release dates.

