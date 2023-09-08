Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The covers of the upcoming issue of Total Film have been revealed, and they’re pretty sweet: Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet as young chocolatier Willy, is in the shop window. The issue goes on sale on Thursday, September 14, and subscribers will be receiving their copies shortly.

In the cover feature, Total Film visits the legendary Abbey Road Studios as the score is recorded for the new extravaganza that tells of how Willy first became a candy man of renown. There are interviews with director Paul King, who charmed the world with his two Paddington movies and now looks to do the same with Wonka, and uber-producer David Heyman (the Harry Potter franchise), whose love of Roald Dahl informed his magical relationship with Harry and pals.

Can Hollywood fashion a pre-Willy tale that will be as beloved as the 1971 movie starring Gene Wilder? Can the world-building operate on a scale to rival the Potter franchise? And most importantly of all, can Chalamet really sing?

Total Film finds out the answers to all these questions and more, ahead of Wonka’s release in cinemas on 15 December.

Look out for more Wonka exclusives dropping next week. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find a pair of epics in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, a tribute to William Friedkin and his masterpiece The Exorcist – plus an in-depth look at the terrifying new movie in the franchise, The Exorcist: Believer – and an interview with director Shawn Levy in which he talks Deadpool 3, Stranger Things season 5 and more. All that plus a career chat with the cinema icon who is Pedro Almodóvar, and, of course, all the news, reviews and regulars you’d expect.

Check out the covers in full below:

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

