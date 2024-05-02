Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1: Raphael is in prison in a bruising first look at the new series

IDW has revealed a blistering first look at its soon-to-be-relaunched Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic to The Hollywood Reporter. The new series, written by Jason Aaron, is set to be drawn by four different artists, with Joëlle Jones providing the bone-crunching and gritty art for the first issue, which focuses on Raphael alone and in jail. As you can see from the pages below, things aren't looking too great for him at the moment.

"When this new series begins, the Turtles have gone their separate ways and ended up in some surprising places," Aaron explained to THR. "First up is Raphael, the one mutant inmate in a prison full of killers, as brought to gorgeously gritty life by Joëlle. Can't wait for folks to read it, and to see where we go from here." Check it out in the gallery below...

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW)

Future issues of the series will feature art from Rafael Albuquerque in #2 (which stars Michelangelo), Cliff Chiang in #3 (Leonardo), and Chris Burnham in #4, (Donatello). Rafael Albuquerque will then become the series' regular artist for the second story arc.

IDW's synopsis for the new issue gives us a few more details of what to expect from the debut:

"The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but there are forces gathering that will pull them back together - whether the bad guys like it or not. First up: Raphael! But why is everyone's favorite brawler in prison?! When a surprise attack behind bars puts Raph's position in jeopardy, he needs to figure out how to get out of jail and warn his brothers that trouble is coming."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 is published by IDW on July 24. Before then there's also the recently delayed release of the second issue of the mature readers-focussed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution #2 on June 12.

Have you checked out IDW's dark, hilarious serial killer thriller Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees yet? You really should and here's why.