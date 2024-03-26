Jerry Seinfeld says his Pop Tarts movie might be the dumbest film ever made

Fans of irreverent humor, rejoice! Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story director Jerry Seinfeld says the upcoming Netflix comedy might just be the dumbest film ever made...

"I don't think anybody's done this before," the filmmaker tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday March 28, which features The Fall Guy on the cover. "I feel like we're ready for a colorful, dumb, silly comedy."

Set to release on the streamer on May 3, Unfrosted explores Kellogg's and Post Cereal's rivalry as they embark on a race to invent a revolutionary breakfast treat in the early 1960s. It's sprinkled with huge comedy names such as Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Fred Armisen, and Amy Schumer, with supporting turns from the likes of Jack McBrayer, Bobby Moynihan, and Maria Bakalova. In an exclusive image above, you can see Seinfeld as Bob Cabana and McCarthy as Donna Stankowski sharing a scene.

But despite its lengthy roster of bonafide funny folk, Seinfeld admits that the best part of making the flick was working with Hugh Grant, who plays Frosties mascot Tony the Tiger.

"They're all so talented and funny but honestly, the biggest thrill of the whole thing was Hugh Grant. He's so damn funny," insists Seinfeld of directing this British icon during his later-in-life comedic resurgence following turns in Wonka and Paddington 2. "You should've heard us screaming at each other on set. I was saying to him: 'You don't know anything about comedy. You just know how to be witty in a pub. Here in America, we've got to get real laughs,'" he recalls, half-joking.

"He’d scream back: 'I know a lot about comedy!' It was one of the great gifts of making this."

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story releases on May 3. You can read more about it, and a whole lot else besides, in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, March 28.

