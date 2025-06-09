Martin Scorsese thought his cameo in Apple TV Plus show with great Rotten Tomatoes score was being filmed "wrong," but he didn't want to "be a backseat director" and point it out

Martin Scorsese has a fun cameo in the Apple TV Plus comedy The Studio, but, as it turns out, he had some reservations about his scene.

"There was a moment where him and Charlize Theron were whispering to each other, and it took like 10 takes to get the shot," episode director and show co-creator Evan Goldberg told People.

"And then we got it and I was like, 'What were you whispering about?' He was like, 'I knew you were doing this wrong, but I didn't wanna be a backseat director, so I just didn’t say anything,'" Goldberg added. "And I was like, 'Well, we could have used that time, but I appreciate that you didn't wanna manhandle us.'"

The Studio is a satirical show co-created by and starring Seth Rogen, who plays a newly appointed film studio head. The show stands at an impressive almost-perfect critics score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show has clearly been a hit for the streamer, since it's already been renewed for season 2. "We're excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV Plus," said Rogen and Goldberg (H/T Deadline).

Along with Rogen, the show also stars Catherine O'Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn, and Bryan Cranston, with guest stars including Scorsese, Anthony Mackie, Adam Scott, Paul Dano, and more.

You can stream The Studio now.