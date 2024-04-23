Jennifer Lopez is forced to team up with a snarky AI bot to defeat Shang-Chi star Simu Liu in the wild trailer for Netflix’s latest sci-fi action romp

Following the viral trailer for Jennifer Lopez's absolutely wild autobiographical musical movie, another unhinged trailer has hit the net. This time, it's a new teaser for J-Lo's upcoming sci-fi movie Atlas – and, uh, we'll be seated.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is an evil Terminator-esque AI (think Cyberdyne Systems) who is hell-bent on destroying the world – that only J-Lo knows how to defeat.

Per the official synopsis, the film stars Lopez as Atlas Shepherd, a "brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence who joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

Brad Peyton (Rampage, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island) directs from a screenplay penned by Leo Sardarian (StartUp) and Aron Eli Coleite (Daybreak, Heroes). The cast includes Sterling K. Brown, Mark Strong, Abraham Popoola, and Lana Parilla. The film is produced under Lopez's Nuyorican Productions banner, which also put out Prime Video's This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. Lopez is also set to produce and star in Kiss of the Spider-Woman, a reboot of the 1985 musical drama movie, as well as that untitled Bob the Builder movie.

Atlas hits Netflix on May 24. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue.