Can J-Lo fix it? Jennifer Lopez joins Bob the Builder movie from the makers of Barbie

Jennifer Lopez has joined Mattel’s upcoming Bob the Builder adaptation as a producer. The movie will be based on the long-running children’s show of the same name that follows a builder and his collection of anthropomorphized work-vehicles as he works on various construction jobs.

The new movie adaptation from the creators of Barbie will be heading in a different direction, though, as Roberto travels to Puerto Rico for a major job. He’ll be voiced by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star Anthony Ramos in the animated movie, which will reportedly "dig deeper into what it means to build".

Per Variety, the official logline says that "Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people". Lopez is now on board as a producer, but no director has been attached yet. Felipe Vargas will write the script.

It certainly sounds like an interesting spin on the kid's show that was at the height of its popularity in the 2010s. It aired on the UK channel CBBC until 2011, before it was sold to Mattel alongside Thomas & Friends.

The company has got some big plans over the coming years with its film adaptations. Among those in the works are a Barney movie with Daniel Kaluuya, a Hot Wheels movie from J.J. Abrams, and a Polly Pocket film with Lena Dunham and Lily Collins.

