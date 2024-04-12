A fan-favorite Marvel star will voice the villain of the Avatar: The Last Airbender movie trilogy - and the first film is now arriving next year

New Avatar: The Last Airbender movies are on the way – and with Dave Bautista in tow.

Paramount announced that three Avatar: The Last Airbender animated films were in development back in 2023, and confirmed the title and release date at CinemaCon (H/T Variety). Aang: The Last Airbender (a working title) is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025 from original Avatar director Lauren Montgomery and William Mata (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part). Original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are set to executive produce.

The voice cast includes singer-songwriter Eric Nam, Dionne Quan (Rugrats, The Fairly OddParents), Jessica Matten (Dark Winds), and Roman Zaragoza (Ghosts). Matten will reportledly voice Katara, with Bautista, known for his role as beloved Guardians of the Galaxy member Drax the Destroyer, playing an unnamed villain. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but fans are hopeful that the films will either be prequels to the

original animated series or pick up where the series left off.

The beloved Nickelodeon cartoon, which aired in 2005, is having something of a renaissance – and we are so here for it. Netflix's live-action TV adaptation was a massive success, resulting in the streamer ordering two more seasons. And with three more movies on the way, it looks like we'll be talking about Aang and co. for quite some time.

All three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender are streaming now on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.