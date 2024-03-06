Netflix renews live-action adaptation Avatar: The Last Airbender for two more seasons, despite mixed reviews

Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series has been renewed for two more seasons.

This comes as no surprise after the show racked up 154.4 million hours watched by 21.2 million viewers in just its first week. Per Deadline, the series will conclude with season 3 – mirroring the structure of the original Nickelodeon animated series.

Reviews have been mixed, however, with critics describing the show as "hit-or-miss" and with Rotten Tomatoes's consensus stating that it "only sporadically recaptures the magic of its source material."

The live-action adaptation was created by Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Dirt), who also serves as showrunner. The cast includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord OZai, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, and Matthew Yang King as a sky bison named Appa and a winged lemur named Momo.

"I thought it was really clever of the writers to end Season 1 in that way, because you want to get a sense that the universe of the show is expanding with every season," Daniel Dae Kim told Tudum in February. "And they really did a good job of that with that cliffhanger and also created a sense of urgency and time."

All eight episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbender are streaming on Netflix now.