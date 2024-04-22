After 19 years, Seth MacFarlane says he has plans for another Family Guy movie - he just hasn't had time to make it

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane says he has plans for a feature-length Family Guy movie that will be released in theaters – but he hasn't gotten around to making it yet.

“I have known what that movie will be for the past 15 years and I just haven’t had the time to get to it, but I do know what it will be,” MacFarlane said during a panel at PaleyFest (via The Wrap).

The first Family Guy movie, Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story, was released direct-to-video in 2005. The story follows Stewie, who, after having a near-death experience, decides to try and find who he thinks is his real father after seeing the man on TV. When they meet face-to-face, however, Stewie discovers that the man is actually him from the future.

The pic was directed by animation supervisor Pete Michels from a script by Gary Janetti, Chris Sheridan, Steve Callaghan, and Lois Griffin herself – Alex Borstein. It was later aired on Fox as three separate episodes.

A feature film has been in the works since 2007, with MacFarlane saying that the story is "something that you could not do on the show, which [to him] is the only reason to do a movie" and that he sees it as "an old-style musical with dialogue." It was announced in 2014, however, that the movie had been put on hold due to the filming of Ted 2 (H/T Deadline).

