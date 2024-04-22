After 19 years, Seth MacFarlane says he has plans for another Family Guy movie - he just hasn't had time to make it
The feature-length film was announced back in 2007
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane says he has plans for a feature-length Family Guy movie that will be released in theaters – but he hasn't gotten around to making it yet.
“I have known what that movie will be for the past 15 years and I just haven’t had the time to get to it, but I do know what it will be,” MacFarlane said during a panel at PaleyFest (via The Wrap).
The first Family Guy movie, Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story, was released direct-to-video in 2005. The story follows Stewie, who, after having a near-death experience, decides to try and find who he thinks is his real father after seeing the man on TV. When they meet face-to-face, however, Stewie discovers that the man is actually him from the future.
The pic was directed by animation supervisor Pete Michels from a script by Gary Janetti, Chris Sheridan, Steve Callaghan, and Lois Griffin herself – Alex Borstein. It was later aired on Fox as three separate episodes.
A feature film has been in the works since 2007, with MacFarlane saying that the story is "something that you could not do on the show, which [to him] is the only reason to do a movie" and that he sees it as "an old-style musical with dialogue." It was announced in 2014, however, that the movie had been put on hold due to the filming of Ted 2 (H/T Deadline).
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.