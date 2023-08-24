Dune 2 officially delayed to 2024

Dune 2 has officially been delayed to 2024 after weeks of speculation.

Per Variety, Warner Bros. announced Thursday that Dune 2 would be moved from its original November 3 release date to an unspecified date next year. This comes just a little more than a month after Variety reported that Warner Bros. had been considering pushing the Dune 2 release date back, although at the time nothing official had happened. Now we can officially move Dune 2 out of our movie release dates calendar for 2023.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the sequel to the 2021 crossover monster flick Godzilla vs. Kong, has also been caught up in Warner Bros. release date shuffle and will now premiere a month later than originally planned, on April 12. The animated movie Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim, meanwhile, has been delayed from April 12, 2024 to December 13.

The delays arrive amid the 2023 WGA strikes and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The latter, in particular, rules that its members can't do the usual press junkets for any struck films, which would have prevented the Dune 2 cast from promoting the film.

Dune 2 stars Timothée Chalamet, (a bald) Austin Butler, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. You can see some of its leading cast all costumed up in this Dune 2 first look, or hear why Henderson called Butler's performance in the sequel "chilling."

For everything else headed to the big screen, here's our guide to upcoming movies of 2023 and beyond.