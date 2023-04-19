Godzilla vs. Kong sequel gets official title, release date

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first look, title, and official release date for its upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong sequel.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is due out in theaters on March 15, 2024.

"The #Monsterverse continues," the film's official account tweeted along with a brief 30 second clip that teases a rather menacing-looking Kong.

The 2021 film saw Godzilla clash with King Kong, with Alexander Skarsgard starring as protagonist Dr. Nathan Lind, Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, the smart and spunky young daughter of animal behavior and communication specialist Dr. Mark Russell, who was played by Kyle Chandler.

Brown, Skarsgard, and Chandler are not returning to the sequel, which will instead welcome cast newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns, and Rachel House. The returning cast includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle.

The #Monsterverse continues. Only in theaters March 15, 2024 #GodzillaxKong pic.twitter.com/i2YrX75D2KApril 19, 2023 See more

Adam Wingard directs from a script by returning screenwriter Terry Rossio, Moon Knight's Jeremy Slater, and You're Next's Simon Barrett.

Per the studio: "The latest entry [in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse] follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own." The sequel will provide a backstory for Godzilla and Kong, and explore the mysteries of Skull Island.

For more, check out the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.