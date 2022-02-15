Lord of the Rings animated movie sets 2024 release date

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has a release date – but we have a while to wait. The upcoming anime movie is set to hit the big screen on April 12, 2024, according to Variety .

Set roughly 200 years before Peter Jackson's original movie trilogy, The War of the Rohirrim will explore the blood-soaked era of the mighty king of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand, and the story behind the fortress of Helm's Deep. 2002's The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers features a lengthy battle scene at the fortress.

Kenji Kamiyama, who previously helmed the animated TV series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, is in the director's chair. Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote the original movie trilogy as well as The Hobbit prequel trilogy, is on board as an executive producer. Animation work has been underway since last year, when the movie was first announced, and Variety reports that voice cast announcements are expected to come soon.

Elsewhere in Middle-earth, Prime Video's prequel series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, is due to arrive on our screens in September. With a budget of $1 billion, it's said to be the most expensive TV show of all time. Although both projects are prequels, the two are not related.