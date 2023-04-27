Get ready to head back to Arrakis with the first look at Dune 2, which showcases newcomers Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Léa Seydoux in costume, along with returning Dune stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Stellan Skarsgård.

In the new pictures, which come courtesy of Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), Pugh looks regal as Princess Irulan in a gold headdress. Butler's Feyd-Rautha, meanwhile, can only be glimpsed from behind in silhouette, but it's enough to reveal that his character will have a seriously sinister look.

"Austin Butler brought to the screen something that would be a cross between a psychotic, sociopath serial killer and Mick Jagger," director Denis Villeneuve told the publication.

We also see Chalamet's Paul out in the sand with eerily blue eyes. Fremen Stilgar (Bardem) and Chani (Zendaya) also feature in the first look images, and we see Paul and Chani sharing a romantic moment together. Brolin's Gurney Halleck, meanwhile, looks as if he's just been through a huge battle.

Skarsgård's Baron Harkonnen also smokes spice in a bath, while Dave Bautista’s Glossu Rabban holds a terrifying-looking weapon.

Ferguson's Lady Jessica, meanwhile, has new tattoos all over her face, which relate to her son Paul. "Those tattoos are linked with the prophecy," Villeneuve revealed. "We see that there's a darkness, a very specific darkness in her eyes. Lady Jessica is one of the masterminds of Dune. She's trying to play her own agenda. The meaning of that look would be unveiled in Part Two."

Another of the Bene Gesserit, Lady Margot, is played by Seydoux, who looks imposing in a dark dress and hood. "Margot Fenring is a Bene Gesserit sister, but will be a secret agent in the movie," said Villeneuve.

The first trailer for Dune 2 debuted behind closed doors at CinemaCon, featuring Paul riding one of those giant worms.

Dune 2 arrives November 3, 2023.