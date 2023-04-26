Timothee Chalamet rides a worm in CinemaCon's Dune 2 footage

The first footage of Dune: Part Two has been shown off at CinemaCon – and it teases some sandworm exploits for Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides on the dunes of Arrakis.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), the behind-closed-doors trailer showed Paul and Zendaya's Chani sitting together in the desert, Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan speaking about the planet's secrets, and – a moment we can't wait to see on the big screen – Paul corralling a sandworm before disappearing into the sand.

Director Denis Villeneuve revealed that Dune: Part Two was filmed entirely in IMAX.

"Part Two is an epic war movie, much more dense. We visited Arrakis. We visit new locations; everything is new in the film," Villenueve said. “In the first movie, we shot 40% in IMAX – this time it’s full IMAX.”

Zendaya, who briefly appeared as Chani in 2021's Dune, told the assembled audience that "she's not just in dreams this time."

"I only got a small time to find out who she was," she said of her brief appearance in the first movie. "These are still two young people who are trying to grow up, fall in love and leave, being a warrior for your people."

Chalamet also had an extended presence at this year's CinemaCon, with his Wonka prequel getting its first trailer – and a surprise Oompa Loompa casting reveal.

Dune: Part Two, starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, will be released on November 3.