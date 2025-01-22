Dune star Timothée Chalamet had the perfect reaction when asked if he owns the infamous popcorn bucket

Almost one year after the second Dune movie released an unforgettable sandworm-style popcorn bucket, star Timothée Chalamet has admitted to owning one, saying he keeps it in the most unlikely of places.

"Oh yeah, I keep mine under my bed," said Chalamet, in response to his A Complete Unknown co-star Elle Fanning asking him if he owns the Dune 2 popcorn bucket during an interview with Triple J. Now, we are sure Chalamet is joking in his reply, but to say he keeps it under his bed is pretty perfect, considering the appearance of the inappropriate looking bucket. Check out the full video below.

"They’re going to blur that out when you pull that up. That's like an explicit thing," continued Chalamet in relation to the Dune bucket which Triple J host Angus Truskett had in his hand during the interview.

The bucket in question was unleashed onto the world last February and quickly stirred up a commotion with its butthole-like design. This then kicked off a trend in the movie world which, still to this day, has films competing to release the most explicit or over-the-top bucket. Some of the entries include Deadpool and Wolverine's crude mouth-shaped bucket, Alien: Romulus’ Xenomorph-shaped bucket, and Terrifier 3’s gross and bloody Art the Clown-shaped dispenser.

Alas, it looks like Chalamet’s newest film, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, does not have a popcorn bucket of its own. However, if it did, the star says it would resemble a "guitar hole". Fanning adds it would be a good idea to use Dylan’s memorable harmonica bracket as a candy dispenser. Yum!

A Complete Unknown is out in theaters now.