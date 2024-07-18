Watch out, Dune 2 – Alien: Romulus is a new contender for this year's best popcorn bucket

After Dune: Part Two and Deadpool and Wolverine popcorn buckets grabbed headlines earlier this year, Alien: Romulus is here with a new contender for the best theater merch of 2024.

A new video shared by Cinemark Theatres on Twitter shows off the bucket, which is in the shape of a Xenomorph's head. The intricate design makes it look pretty life-like – aside from the opening in the top of the skull for the popcorn, of course. You can watch the clip below.

The movie, set between the events of Ridley Scott's Alien and James Cameron's Aliens, follows a group of young space scavengers who join a mission to explore an abandoned research facility in order to escape their mining colony home – and come face to face(hugger) with a little more than they bargained for.

Directed by 2013's Evil Dead helmer Fede Alvarez, the cast includes Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Civil War and Priscilla star Spaeny steps into Sigourney Weaver's shoes as the movie's lead, but the actor didn't feel intimidated by the prospect of being the new Ellen Ripley.

"I had [Weaver's] performance playing on repeat for months. I was sort of hoping that something would seep in," she recently told Total Film . "But I never felt intimidated. That role wasn't written for a woman, so there was real freedom. And because Sigourney injected all of herself into it, that then opens up any other female who's entering this franchise into not ever feeling that weird weight or pressure of playing a female lead."

Alien: Romulus arrives on the big screen on August 16. While we wait, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.