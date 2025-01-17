After that Deadpool and Wolverine stunt, Marvel unveils a disappointingly normal popcorn bucket for Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel has unveiled not one, but two popcorn buckets ahead of the premiere of Captain America: Brave New World - and they're comparatively pretty normal, all things considered.

Last year, the unveiling of the Dune popcorn bucket sent the internet into a frenzy because of its rather suggestive appearance (though I'm sure that wasn't the intention). Well, Deadpool and Wolverine decided to take it one step further with a popcorn bucket made to look like Wolverine's open mouth (and made sure we knew what it was implying by releasing that very un-Disney promo for Disney Plus). This time around, Marvel has released two family-friendly popcorn buckets - one in the shape of Captain America's shield, and the other in the shape of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk. You can check out the photos below.

The new film sees Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) officially take over the Captain America mantle - and clash with President Thadeus Ross (Ford) in the process. Did we mention that the President of the United States also turns into Red Hulk, as in the Hulk...but red?

Heroes, assemble! Gear up with the #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld merch🛡️🔥Whether it’s the Winged Shield and Red Hulk Bust popcorn container, the collectible combo, the Red Hulk and Captain America Bobble Head Funko Pops, or the Shield Plush, there’s a little something for every… pic.twitter.com/P0zaTEhNxFJanuary 17, 2025

The cast includes Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns aka the Leader, Shira Haas as Sabra, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives on February 14, 2025, after being pushed back from its initial May 3 and July 26, 2024 release dates.