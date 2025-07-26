New trailer for The Hunger Games director's new dystopian horror movie based on an early Stephen King novel promises a gritty survival contest where nobody's a winner

The Long Walk (2025) Official Trailer 2 - Mark Hamill, Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for upcoming dystopian horror movie The Long Walk was unveiled at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, where GamesRadar+ is reporting live from Hall H.

In the new clip, which you can watch above, we see contestants in the deadly competition start to bond against their better judgment. "They say you shouldn't make friends on the Long Walk," says David Jonsson's Pete. "But I sort of like you three."

The Long Walk follows a group of young men who enter an annual televised competition to walk US Route 1. Walkers have to maintain a minimum speed at all times at risk of execution, but the winner gets whatever they want for the rest of their life. It's based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, which was first published in 1979 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

The trailer hints at the brutal violence to come in the movie, as walkers are gunned down one by one, overseen by Mark Hamill's intimidating Major, and the group's camaraderie begins to turn to fear and distrust.

Alongside Hamill and Jonsson, the cast of The Long Walk includes Cooper Hoffman, Garrett Wareing, Joshua Odjick, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, and Judy Greer. Francis Lawrence, who also helmed Constantine and multiple Hunger Games films, directed the movie.



Keep track of all the latest news from this year's San Diego Comic-Con with our regularly updated live blog. The Long Walk is set to hit the big screen on September 12, but, in the meantime, you can fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best upcoming horror movies.