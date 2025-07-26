The Boys' final season Comic-Con footage shows a safer nation under Homelander

Every journey has an end, but chances are we won't encounter one as sweary as the final season of The Boys. Amazon's Emmy-winning series, which has mastered turning superheroes into villains, is set to conclude next year, and fans at this year's San Diego Comic-Con were fortunate enough to get a sneak peek of what's coming. Naturally, things don't look promising in this world filled with corrupt crimefighters after members of The Boys were snatched up last season, and Homelander (Antony Starr) seemingly seized complete control of the country, using the U.S. president as his puppet. What will it take to stop the star-spangled psychopath and his plans? Well, help from the younger generation might do the trick, or maybe something supernatural as well.

According to a breakdown from Variety, the teaser trailer revealed the usual mix of blood, guts, and questionable liquids, along with some new and familiar faces sprinkled throughout. You know the drill by now, surely? A bloody hairball being thrown up here, a violently unhealthy bathroom trip there. One detail that will excite Supernatural fans, though, is Jared Padalecki showing his loveable mug in the preview, continuing the trend of cast members from showrunner Eric Kripke's previous 15-season show appearing in the Vought-ruled world. Kripke himself confirmed back in May that we would see Padalecki alongside Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy and Misha Collins "all in the same frame together" at some point; we just don't know in what capacity, since Padalecki and Collins' roles still haven’t been confirmed.

The teaser also hinted at the ongoing crossover between The Boys and its spin-off super-school show, Gen V (whose second season is honestly looking like The Boys season 4.5), thanks to the appearance of one of its model students, Jordan Li (London Thor). Last we saw, they were trapped in an off-the-books facility along with the rest of the rebels in the show's first season, suggesting that they might be helping in the fight back against Vought and its unhinged poster boy here.

Speaking of that milk-loving madman, it sounds like Homelander got the real mic drop moment of the teaser, having now taken his new unofficial role as ruler of the country. Declaring the United States as "a safer, more god-fearing nation," we can only expect that things will be anything but by the time the final episode airs. We'll be able to see who gets their cape crumpled and their body in a broken and bloody state when The Boys return to town for the last time in 2026. For more info on the highly anticipated anti-hero show, head here for everything we know about The Boys Season 5.