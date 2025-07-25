Gen V season 2 is turning into a stealth season 4.5 of The Boys, as Starlight actor Erin Moriarty joins the cast

Although there is no The Boys panel at San Diego Comic Con this year, the supes are definitely in the building as Gen V season 2 is here, and the show has dropped a bombshell: Erin Moriarty, AKA Starlight, is beaming over from the mothership show to join the students at Godolkin University for the imminent second season.

And that's not all. The SDCC 2025 panel also brought news that Wicked star Ethan Slater is joining the cast for season 2 as none other than Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the school for fledgling supes. They'll be joined by Nathan Mitchell's man of few words, Black Noir, in the upcoming season. In other words, it's really starting to sound like essential viewing ahead of The Boys season 5.

We last saw our favorite super-able students when Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre were framed for turning God U into a bloodbath, which was really Sam and Cate's doing. Vought then sent the four down to the Woods. But despite Gen V season 1 ending in utter chaos, season 2 starts with Marie, Emma, and Jordan returning for their sophomore year at Godolkin. This is because season 2 sees a little time jump as it takes place directly after the events of The Boys season 4.

The official synopsis reads: "As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever."

However, just because our favorite four are out of the woods now, that doesn't mean that everything has gone back to normal. "The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it."

The series welcomes back Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, and adds Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher and Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity. Oh, we’ll also see some Boys cameos too, including Chace Crawford’s The Deep.

Gen V season 2 will release with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video on Wednesday, September 17. For more, check out our lists of the best TV shows of all time, and all the new TV shows heading our way.