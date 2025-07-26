Marvel and DC are pulling out all the stops for their new crossover by bringing in comics legend Frank Miller to write and draw a story that pits Old Man Logan Wolverine against the Dark Knight Returns Batman

As part of Marvel and DC's new crossover – their first in over 20 years – legendary creator Frank Miller will return to both Wolverine and Batman by writing and drawing a back-up story that presents perhaps the ultimate comic book brawl: Old Man Logan vs. Miller's grizzled Dark Knight.

When it comes to legendary DC and Marvel Comics creators, few names stand out as brightly as Frank Miller, who brought superhero comics to a new, more mature audience in the '80s thanks in part to his work on the first Wolverine solo series alongside writer Chris Claremont, and his own Batman epic The Dark Knight Returns.

With Marvel and DC now coming together once again for a more creator-focused crossover than their specifically character driven '90s Marvel Vs. DC series, it seems fitting that Miller step back into interior comics with two of the characters that most solidified him as a household name for comic fans, and one of the most influential comic creators ever to grace the medium.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Along with the story itself, Miller has drafted a variant cover for Deadpool/Batman #1, the Marvel side of the crossover (as opposed to DC's Batman/Deadpool #1), which shows off his 2025 renditions of his Dark Knight Batman, and Marvel's now classic post-apocalyptic Wolverine, Old Man Logan.

Miller's 2025 style is indeed more eccentric than his classic '80s work. But Miller is a lot like Nicholas Cage in that way. He hit the absolute top of his craft relatively early in his career, proving his mastery of the medium, and he's been allowing himself to experiment more and more ever since.

Honestly, Miller has nothing to prove at this point, so this story feels like a nice victory lap for a comic creator whose work has touched countless fans and inspired legions of creators who followed him, and a fitting return to two of his most well-loved works.

Deadpool/Batman #1 goes on sale September 17. In the meantime, check out the best Batman stories of all time including The Dark Knight Returns, and the best Wolverine stories of all time, Old Man Logan included.