The Fantastic Four: First Steps Easter eggs and cameos: All of the MCU references you may have missed

Marvel’s new first family is finally here as The Fantastic Four: First Steps has hit the big screen. The new movie sees four stars make their Marvel debut and kicks off Marvel Phase 6. However, just because The Fantastic Four: First Steps can be enjoyed as a stand-alone Marvel movie, that doesn’t mean it isn't packed with a whole bunch of MCU Easter eggs, references, and cameos. Trust us, there’s a lot.

Starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, aka Thing, the movie follows the Four as they attempt to save Earth from Devourer of Worlds Galactus and his herald Silver Surfer. Oh, and it’s all set in a brand new retro-futuristic universe.

Despite the relatively easy-to-follow storyline, there is a lot going on in the background, so you may have missed some of The Fantastic Four: First Easter eggs, cameos, and references hidden along the way. But that's where we come in. Below, we have listed every nod to the MCU, Marvel Comics, and even outside movies and TV shows. So what are you waiting for? Flame on and scroll on down. But be warned, there are major spoilers ahead, so make sure you have watched the movie and read our The Fantastic Four First Steps review first.

Easter Eggs

The Fantastic Four First Steps title card

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Differing from many other Marvel movies, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has a completely new Marvel title card, instead of the usual fanfare montage and modern Marvel Studios logo. This fits nicely with the blue and off-white Fantastic Four logo, which follows.

Earth-828

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At the beginning of the movie, we learn that The Fantastic Four is set in an alternate universe in the Marvel timeline known as Earth-828. When the titles roll at the end of the movie, we learn that this is a tribute to Fantastic Four creator Jack Kirby, as his birthday was August 28 (8/28).

Although Earth-828 is completely made up for this movie and is not mentioned in any other MCU project, that doesn’t mean that Marvel’s first family will stay there. Whilst talking through a scientific equation on his science show, Reed says, "This suggests parallel Earths exist on different dimensional planes." This may well be hinting at the eventual collision between Earth-828 and Earth-616.

Fantastic Four cartoon

(Image credit: Mike Wieringo/Karl Kesel/Paul Mounts (Marvel Comics))

Both at the beginning of the movie and during the second post-credits scene, we see snippets of an in-movie Fantastic Four cartoon, showing animated versions of the four running around New York City catching bad guys. This is a callback to the original 1967 The Fantastic Four cartoon that ran for one season.

If you look closely, during the cartoon’s Brady Bunch-like opening sequence, the animation shows the Four’s faces on four tiles, and when the tiles flip, we see four villains straight from the Fantastic Four comics: Red Ghost, Mole Man, Puppeteer, and The Mad Thinker.

OG Fantastic Four cast

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Although the stars of the 2005 Fantastic Four movie don’t show up during the movie like many Marvel fans would have wished, the stars of the 1994 The Fantastic Four film do. The actors, Alex Hyde-White, Rebecca Staab, Jay Underwood, and Michael Bailey Smith appear near the beginning of the movie in a crowd, cheering "Thank you, Fantastic Four!"

The Fantastic Four’s little quirks

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Throughout the movie, we get to know more about the Four’s little quirks and mannerisms. Ben Grimm, aka Thing, often wears a trench coat, just like his comic book counterpart does in the very first Fantastic Four comic. Thing’s memorable line, "It’s Clobberin' time," from The Fantastic Four comics, is mentioned at a key moment in the fight with Galactus, as well as Johnny Storm’s catchphrase "Flame on!" The Storm brother also has an Andy Warhol-style pop-art painting of himself on his bedroom wall, which reaffirms the movie’s ‘60s setting.

Reed Richards hosts a science show titled 'Fantastic Science with Mr. Fantastic', which looks to be inspired by Bill Nye the Science Guy. And lastly, Sue Storm is seen using her powers of invisibility to get out of awkward situations, just like in the comics and in the 2005 movie Fantastic Four.

The Fantastic Four’s '60s New York City

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Perhaps the biggest hub for Marvel Easter eggs in the whole movie is The Fantastic Four’s retro New York City. Despite the film being set in an alternate universe, there are some familiar sites, such as the Pan Am Building from the Fantastic Four comics, which was attacked during the Revolt of Subterranea. However, in Earth-616, the Pan Am building later became the MetLife Building, which had The Avengers Tower built on top of it

New York’s underground city of sorts, Subterranea, is shown at the start of the movie when The Fantastic Four apprehend villain Mole Man, and is then used as a hideout when Galactus descends on NYC. In Marvel comics, Subterranea is a kingdom beneath the surface of the Earth, home to Mole Man and his Moloids.

Elsewhere in the city, there is a building in Times Square called Timely Comics, which is the name of the very real comic book company that we now know as Marvel Comics. More interestingly, when the Silver Surfer flies through Timely Comics at one point and we see pages and pages of drawings stuck all over the walls, which look very reminiscent of Fantastic Four creator Jack Kirby’s work.

Also in Times Square, there is a sign which reads "Superpowered Twins," which could either reference Sue and Johnny Storm, or the act that Sue and Reed go on to have twins later in the comics. The twin theme is repeated as later in the movie, we see posters for a Disney movie called 'The Emperor’s Twin.' Speaking of posters, in a shop window, there is a poster which reads, 'Oog Lives Again,' depicting a big, hairy monster. Oog is a character created by Jack Kirby, who first appeared in Tales of Suspense, 1961.

Throughout the movie, we see the name 'Future Foundation' on buildings, jumpsuits, and even a flag on the moon. Future Foundation is a superhero team created by The Fantastic Four, and is also a school for young super scientists. Also in New York is a store called Westview Appliance, which is also a location in the Marvel TV show Wandavision, also directed by Fantastic Four’s Matt Shakman.

Aside from the more concrete Easter eggs, there seem to be a few nods to Marvel Earth-616 comic book characters throughout the retro city. Leighton’s Restaurant reminds us of Rachel Leighton, aka Diamondback. The Greenwood Hotel nods to Dawn Greenwood, aka Earthgirl/Ladybug, who just so happens to be a companion to the male Silver Surfer. Lastly, Dom’s Diner seems to reference Dominic Destine, aka Hex.

What’s on the TV?

(Image credit: Marvel)

There are quite a few Eater eggs mentioned on TV in the movie, too. During a news segment and later when the UN meets, we hear of the country Latveria. This made up European nation is ruled by none other than Doctor Doom in Marvel comics.

The in-movie news channel WHIH TV appears in The Fantastic Four: First Steps several times, with the host often scolding the Four. This fictional news channel appears in many other MCU projects too, and also in our real world on YouTube, hosted by Leslie Bibb.

At the start and near the end of the movie, we meet talk show host Ted Gilbert of The Ted Gilbert Show. This is said to be inspired by real-life television host Ed Sullivan.

The Fantastic Four’s powers

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In the movie, we get to see how strong the Four’s powers are in their prime, and since this is not an origin story, many of them have mastered their abilities. Sue arguably has the strongest powers and can control her invisibility to the point where she can turn certain parts of her body invisible, which differs massively from the abilities of Jessica Alba’s Sue Storm in the 2005 movie. Sue can also move giant objects and turn whole buildings invisible.

Thing’s powers are more modest, but we do learn that he can grow a pebble-like beard. Johnny’s fire powers, on the other hand, are very impressive. He can not only create fire, but he can remove it too from burning buildings, and can use his fire power to fly out to space. Towards the end of the film, we witness the limits of the Four’s powers, including Reed, who can only be stretched to a certain extent.

Lastly, there’s little baby Franklin. Although we will have to wait a little longer to see just how far his powers go, we do know that he can bring people back to life.

Villains mentioned by name

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Whilst we only get a good look at a few Fantastic Four villains, there are a few others mentioned by name. In the montage played on The Ted Gilbert Show, the host describes how the Four apprehended Red Ghost and his Super Apes, and Mad Thinker. Red Ghost is a highly intelligent Marvel villain who uses monkeys to do his bidding, and Mad Thinker is an evil genius who uses computers and intellect to plan out perfect crimes.

Later on in the movie, whilst tracking 27 criminal gangs, Reed Richards lists off some more villains operating in the area. There is Puppet Master, a Marvel comics villain who uses radioactive clay to make puppets of people to control them, The Wizard, an inventor and highly intelligent man who uses his magical powers to commit crimes, and Diablo, a powerful alchemist who sold his soul to Marvel's devil Mephisto.

Galactus’s Star Sphere

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There are many attributes to Galactus that are taken right from Marcel comics, such as his suit, glowing eyes, and helmet. But the most interesting detail is the small ship he flies down to Erath in, the Star Sphere. Although in the movie it looks more like a cylinder, the Star Sphere allows Galactus to travel to worlds before he consumes them, and also acts as a battery for his Power Cosmic, aka his unlimited cosmic energy, and what we see pouring out of him when Reed attacks him.

Shalla-Bal’s history

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When Johnny Storm reminds the Silver Surfer of her past, we learn that his real name is Shalla-Bal, and she became Galactus’ herald when she offered herself up to him in order to protect her home planet of Zenn-La. However, in the comics, it is actually her beloved Norrin Radd who gives himself up to Galactus and becomes the male Silver Surfer.

Speaking of other planets, Storm confronts the Silver Surfer over just how many planets she has given to Galactus. One of them was called Polaris, which just so happens to be the name of an X-Men character.

References to other movies and TV shows

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It’s not only Marvel movies that get nods in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. When Ben and Johnny are trying to fly the Four back to Earth and escape the Silver Surfer, they must reach 0.88 the speed of light and slingshot around a star. This references Back to the Future, where Doc and Marty have to hit 88mph in order to time-travel. This isn't a huge surprise, as Back to the Future is already mentioned by name in Avengers: Endgame.

FX cooking drama The Bear is also hinted at when Thing is in the kitchen with HERBIE. Ben Grimm critiquing the robot’s cooking reminds us so much of Thing star Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear, where he plays Richie. You can spot another TV reference a little later on when Thing calls Franklin "precious cargo,” which is what Grogu is called in the Star Wars show The Mandalorian.

Putting the 4 in Fantastic Four

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Throughout the movie, there are so many iterations of the number 4 everywhere you look. For instance, it is mentioned that the movie starts during The Four’s fourth year as superheroes. But by the end, they have reached their fifth anniversary, which is a happy coincidence as they are now a team of 5, including little Franklin.

Numbers seem to be a big theme with this movie, as when Reed is counting down for the bridge portal to open, he starts at 37. The Fantastic Four First Steps is the 37th film in the MCU.

Jamie Christopher

(Image credit: Marvel)

At the end of the movie, during the end credits, a tribute is paid to the late Jamie Christopher. The Marvel assistant director sadly passed away last August. Christopher worked on such MCU projects as Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: The Dark World, and Black Widow. He had also been ready to start work on Fantastic Four.

Cameos

Mole Man

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, we already knew that Mole Man was going to appear in The Fantastic Four First Steps, but we couldn't leave him out of this list. Mole Man, aka Harvey Elder, played by Paul Walter Hauser, is one of the Four’s longest-running foes. The villain dwells in his underground kingdom known as Subterenea with his Moloids and plots to bring down the world above.

Maisie Shakman

(Image credit: Disney / Marvel)

During the Fantastic Four montage played at the start of The Ted Gilbert Show, we see the Four save a little girl from the Mad Thinker. That girl is played by Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman’s real-life daughter, Maisie Shakman. Maisie is referenced again when Benn Grimm is seen visiting his favorite bakery, Maisie’s.

Giganto

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amongst many of the best Fantastic Four villains who are mentioned in the movie, we actually get to see The Fantastic Four take down one baddie during a montage. This green monster is Giganto from Marvel comics. Giganto is one of the Deviant Mutates from the Monster Isle. In the comics, The Mole Man made Giganto his servant, which may explain why he appears in New York City in the movie.

Super Apes

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Although we do not get to see Red Ghost, who was originally supposed to be played by John Malkovich until he got cut from the movie, we do see his Super Apes. In Marvel comics, the Super Apes were created by Red Ghost so he could use them to understand Cosmic Radiation. However, many of the Apes died in great agony.

Doctor Doom

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, we already had an inkling that Victor Von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, would show up in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, in The Fantastic Four post-credit scene, which takes place 4 years after the movie ends, we finally get our first look at the villain. When Sue Storm turns her back on Franklin very briefly, Doctor Doom appears in the living room of the Baxter Building right next to Franklin Richards.

Now, seeing as though Doom has his hood up the entire time and does not speak, we don’t know for sure if that was Robert Downey Jr. behind the cloak, but it sure does set Avengers: Doomsday up nicely. Whilst the post-credits scene plays out, we hear a music cue titled ‘Doom?’ by Alan Silvestri.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out in cinemas now. For more, check out our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order, and keep up with the rest of the upcoming Marvel movies flying your way very soon.