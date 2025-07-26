16 years after the critically panned reboot, iconic horror franchise Friday the 13th returns to the big screen with a new installment – and sequel to the hit video game

It's been 16 years since the Friday the 13th reboot, and Jason Voorhees is finally coming back to the big screen – and our video game consoles.

"I can tell you that a new sequel movie and new sequel game are at the top of our list," Horror Inc. VP Robbie Barsamaian said during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con (via Bloody Disgusting). "It’s where most of our energy’s going right now. And I can tell you finally we’re in a position to deliver on that,” said Barsamian. “While we’re not officially announcing with our partners today, both are coming. They’re both in the works and they’re both coming."

The first Friday the 13th installment, directed by Sean S. Cunningham, hit theaters back in 1980 and was a smash hit – effectively launching a film franchise that consists of 12 movies, several video games, and one TV show (though a new one is on the way). A reboot, starring Jared Padalecki and Danielle Panabaker, hit theaters in 2009, and was intended to relaunch the franchise for a more modern audience. While the film became the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise, it was universally panned by critics and fans alike.

The new film, that we don't know much about yet, could very well pick up where 2003's Freddy vs. Jason took off. The reason I rule out it being a prequel film is because Peacock is already developing Camp Crystal Lake, a prequel series to the franchise that is set to explore the origin story of Jason and his murderous mother Pamela.

Friday the 13th: The Video Game hit PlayStation and Xbox in 2017 (before becoming available for the Nintendo Switch in 2019), and had a pretty successful release until the game's servers were shut down by franchise creator Vincent Miller (who doesn't approve of any of the sequels or spin-offs, as he never intended for Jason to become the killer after the first film). The game allows seven players to control six camp counselors with one playing Jason.

