James Gunn says the quantum unfolding chamber becomes "an incredibly important thing in the DCU" in Peacemaker season 2 and beyond, even if the "canon" of it all is slightly confused

DCU boss James Gunn has said the quantum unfolding chamber introduced in Peacemaker is going to be a key part of the universe moving forwards.

In the show, the chamber is a room Auggie Smith made to hold Peacemaker's possessions, and, while it started out behind a bookshelf, it's now going to be a closet, according to Gunn.

"We go into, for the first time ever, what is known as the quantum unfolding chamber," Gunn said on the official Peacemaker podcast. "Now, for those who are just seeing the show… [It's also known as] the QUC, and the QUC becomes an incredibly important thing in the DCU throughout the two seasons of Peacemaker and beyond that. The QUC is, as we see in season 1, is a gigantic space that exists behind a bookshelf."

He added: "It's a bookshelf in season 1. It's a closet in season 2. I forgot it was a bookshelf in season 1. So, is it canon that it was a bookshelf? Maybe not. Maybe it's supposed to be a closet."

This isn't the first time Gunn has addressed a canon question on the podcast, either, clearing up Peacemaker's habit of making a certain running joke about Aquaman in season 1. "It's unlikely that Aquaman is a famous hero in the DCU as Superman and Peacemaker season 2 is happening," Gunn said.

After the second season of Peacemaker, next up for the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is Supergirl, which will be the second big screen release for the new universe (following this summer's Superman).

