One returning X-Men actor isn't sure if she has any further Avengers: Doomsday scenes to shoot because they "haven't finished writing" the script

Mystique actor Rebecca Romijn doesn't even know if she's filming anything else for Avengers: Doomsday, admitting that the script is still being written.

"[I'm] not quite sure [if Mystique's scenes have all been filmed]. They haven't finished writing it." Romijn told The Hollywood Reporter. "They keep everything close to the vest themselves in an effort to keep everything under wraps."

Romijn was reluctant to share more information on Avengers: Doomsday, but added, "It was very surreal to be with my old [X-Men] cast as well as a new cast... I went back in with full ownership [of Mystique]."

Romijn played the mutant shapeshifter in X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: First Class.

In Avengers: Doomsday, she joins several OG X-Men actors, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and Alan Cumming.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has admitted that there's plenty of what he describes as "plus-ing" going on to make Doomsday as good as it could be, especially with a cast that knows these characters inside and out.

"There's plus-ing happening every day on the Avengers: Doomsday set right now, and it is amazing to watch because what those filmmakers, those actors, both the ones that are playing these characters for the first or second time and the one playing them for the 10th or 12th time, are the best in the world at it, and know these characters so well," Feige said (H/T THR).

"So if they have an idea, you want to listen to it and you want to adjust to it and you want to improve it. I wouldn't want to change that."

Avengers: Doomsday will hit cinemas on December 18, 2026. The topline cast include Robert Downey Jr., who is playing Doctor Doom. Though a recent social media post features a comic that includes an Iron Man vs. Doctor Doom showdown. We can but dream...

