Even though Avengers: Doomsday has been filming for 3 months, Marvel boss Kevin Feige says the script is still being worked on: "There's plus-ing happening every day"

Despite being in production for three months, Avengers: Doomsday is still evolving every day on set, says Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

At a press event, Feige denied that Marvel had ever started a movie without a full script, but did say he's never been happy with a script or even finished movie. Instead, he said he and Marvel preferred "plus-ing at every turn."

In fact, there is "plus-ing" occurring on the set of Avengers: Doomsday as we speak.

"There's plus-ing happening every day on the Avengers: Doomsday set right now, and it is amazing to watch because what those filmmakers, those actors, both the ones that are playing these characters for the first or second time and the one playing them for the 10th or 12th time, are the best in the world at it, and know these characters so well," Feige said (H/T The Hollywood Reporter). "So if they have an idea, you want to listen to it and you want to adjust to it and you want to improve it. I wouldn't want to change that."

Feige also revealed that Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron is assisting Stephen McFeely with the script.

Avengers: Doomsday has a bumper-sized cast, with everyone from Anthony Mackie's Captain America to Ian McKellan's Magneto set to appear in the film. And, of course, all eyes will be on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who is sure to cause serious trouble for our favorite heroes.

The Marvel Phase 6 movie arrives this December 18, 2026.