Following the success of Legend of Vox Machina, Critical Role's new animated Prime Video series gets first look and 2025 release date

The Mighty Nein, Critical Role's new animated series, just got a two-minute sneak peek and a release date.

The new series, based on Critical Role's DnD campaign of the same name, is slated for a November 19 release date and comes hot off the successful release of The Legend of Vox Machina season 3.

Per the official synopsis, the series is set in the magical world of Exandria, on the continent of Wildemount, and tells the story of "a group of motley and chaotic adventurers who find themselves caught in the middle of a war between two nations." You can watch the two-minute clip below, which was first shown at San Diego Comic-Con.

The Mighty Nein - S1 Sneak Peek | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The cast includes Liam O'Brian as Caleb Widogast, Travis Willingham as half-orc warlock Fjord Stone, Marisha Ray as human monk Beauregard Lionett, Laura Bailey as tiefling cleric Jester Lavorre, Sam Riegel as goblin rogue Nott the Brave, Taliesin Jaffe as tiefling blood hunter Mollymauk Tealeaf, Ashley Johnson as aasimar barbarian Yasha Nydoorin, and an interrogating guard voiced off-screen by Matthew Mercer (via Rolling Stone). Guest stars for the first season include Mark Strong, Alan Cumming, Anika Noni Rose, Ming-Na Wen, Auli’i Cravalho, Rahul Kohli, Jonathan Frakes, and country singer Tim McGraw.

It's worth noting that The Legend of Vox Machina is also set on Exandria, and that the two shows will run in tandem on Prime Video – meaning a crossover may happen in the future. A fourth season of Vox Machina is currently in the works at Prime Video.

