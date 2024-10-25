One of Amazon's best animated shows is coming back for season 4

Good news, The Legend of Vox Machina fans! More episodes are officially on the way – but given that season 3 has only just finished airing, we're not quite sure when the new chapter will premiere yet.

Prime Video, Critical Role, and animation studio Titmouse confirmed the news on October 23, releasing a short video starring actors Sam Riegel, who voices Scanlan, Laura Bailey (Vex), Taliesin Jaffe (Percy), and Marisha Ray (Keyleth).

"We've been picked up for a season 4," Riegel said in the clip. "The gang will be back for more epic adventures next season. We're so thrilled, we're so excited, we're so grateful. Thank you for watching and we couldn't be happier to share this news with you."

More glorious adventures are ahead because #TheLegendofVoxMachina has been renewed for Season Four! Thank you so much for watching and be sure to tune in for the final three episodes to prepare for what’s to come! pic.twitter.com/vvZSv0xpfJOctober 23, 2024

"Was there ever any REAL doubt? TLoVM is one of the best shows out there. Congrats, guys," one viewer wrote in response to the announcement on Twitter, while another said: "I mean I can’t speak for everyone but I knew they were gonna get another season……. Best f***ing series to ever exist!!!"

"Best news ever when one of your favorite shows gets picked up. Cheers everyone," said a third.

Based on the first live-streamed campaign of Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, The Legend of Vox Machina follows the titular, eight-member team as they protect their world, Exandria, from dragons, evil power couples, and more. As it stands the show has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, rated 100% fresh on the review aggregator site.

