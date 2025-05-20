Paramount officially renews "cultural juggernaut" Yellowjackets for season 4
It's official - Yellowjackets has been renewed for season 4 on Paramount Plus. The high-concept cannibal drama is coming off a particularly successful season 3, so the renewal isn't exactly a shocker, but for the cult series' many fans, it's a sigh of relief.
Season 3 left off on one of the flashback timeline's biggest cliffhangers yet, with the surviving Yellowjackets finally making contact with the outside world. And in the present day timeline, things ended in an even more shocking place with surprise deaths, and escalating stakes that may leave just one Yellowjacket standing by the end of the series.
"Yellowjackets has become a cultural juggernaut, with season three shattering all previous records – we are thrilled to announce its renewal for a season four on Paramount Plus," said co-CEO of Paramount Global co-CEO and president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy (via Deadline). "Ashley [Lyle] and Bart [Nickerson] have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon - a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller, and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast."
Yellowjackets tells the story of a team of teen soccer players from New Jersey who are stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash while on their way to play in a national championship. The story of their survival and return to society has played out alongside the present day misadventures of the remaining teammates as they try to prevent the secrets of their time in the wild being revealed.
All episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are streaming now on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our verdict in our Yellowjackets season 3 review, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to 2025's other best new TV shows.
