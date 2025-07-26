Predator: Killer of Killers has a brand new extended ending that you can stream much sooner than you expect

Hulu's hit animated anthology movie Predator: Killer of Killers is getting a new, extended ending that expands on the film's epic story. What's more, you won't even have to wait long to give it a watch, as it releases at 7PM PST on Friday, July 25 – mere hours after its surprise announcement during San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Predator: Killer of Killers follows Yautja hunters through the ages as they arrive on Earth to hunt down human prey across different eras of the planet's history, including taking on viking raiders and samurai warriors.

The film's original ending shows one of the movie's protagonists, a WWII fighter pilot, being placed in suspended animation alongside the other humans shown in the movie, as well as Amber Midthunder's Naru from the smash-hit Predator revival film Prey.

Additional footage shown during the Predator panel at SDCC shows Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch from the original movie and Danny Glover's Michael Harrigan from Predator 2, also being stored in suspended animation, so it's entirely possible this is part of what will be added in the new, extended ending.

Alongside Predator: Killer of Killers, the franchise is returning in a big way with director Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed both Prey and Killer of Killers, also directing Predator: Badlands, a film which follows a Yautja protagonist on its first hunt alongside an android built by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation from Predator's sister franchise Alien.

Predator: Killer of Killers is streaming now on Hulu, with its new extended ending hitting the service on July 25. While we wait, why not dare to make contact with things we absolutely shouldn't why not read our original Predator: Killer of Killers review and check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies still to release in 2025.