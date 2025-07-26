Tron: Ares Comic-Con footage showcases the film's wild chase scenes and confirms the big twist

If you aren't on the ground at Comic-Con International: San Diego, then you missed out on seeing some exclusive new footage from Disney's upcoming sci-fi blockbuster Tron: Ares. If you're stuck at home, you might not get a chance to see what's new for some time. But lucky for you, GamesRadar+ was in the room, and we can tell you exactly what was shown.

In the first clip, digital warriors Ares (Jared Leto) and Athena (Jodie Turner-Smith) are summoned from Tron's digital reality into the real world to hunt down Greta Lee's Eve Kim. They engage in a highway chase on their iconic lightcycles, which leave trails of energy that cut through anything in their wake. The chase proceeds into a parking structure where Eve knocks Athena off her lightcycle, taking it for herself. Eve narrowly escapes as Athena barely misses her while she speeds away.

The second clip also showcases a chase – no surprise, as racing and chases have been the bread and butter of Tron action since the original 1982 film, alongside the frisbee-like Identity Discs. This scene moves the action into the digital world, with Athena sending a drone after Eve (one of the bigger drones, according to film director Joachim Rønning). But Eve's not alone - she's being protected by Ares, who has gone against his directives to "delete" Eve, and is instead trying to get her home.

This confirms the twist that's been foreshadowed in the marketing for Tron: Ares, that Leto's digital assassin will defect against his creators after becoming fascinated with humanity.

Tron: Ares marks the third film in the franchise, following 1982's original Tron, and its 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy.

Tron: Ares releases in cinemas October 10.