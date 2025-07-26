Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will eventually get to "Kirk's first day on the job" as Enterprise Captain before the spin-off wraps up: "That is our hope, and that is our plan"

The overarching plan for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' fifth (and final) season was revealed during the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

"We started having this idea of those great lost eras that exist in all of our head, canon and ancillary canon, but had never really gotten much of a chance to be on the screen," co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman said of Strange New Worlds' initial grand plans in Hall H. "So what we've tried to do is try to reach back to Pike's Enterprise and instill in it the kind of storytelling values we have today and bring us right up to Kirk's first day on the job. And that is our hope, and that is our plan. And we plan to get you there."

While Strange New Worlds has largely charted the story of Anson Mount's Captain Pike, Paul Wesley's Kirk (not yet a captain) has become a more significant figure in the past few seasons. With two more seasons on the way (including some hare-brained entries, such as a puppetry episode), it appears the Star Trek spin-off will boldly bump up close to the events of the Original Series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is currently airing on Paramount Plus. A fourth season is on the way in 2026 and a fifth and final season has also been greenlit.

Previously, Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman revealed plans for a crossover with the 1970s animated series were scuppered.

"We really wanted to do a TAS [The Animated Series, made by Filmation in the '70s] episode, and for a bunch of reasons we couldn't quite get there," Goldsman revealed in SFX magazine. "We haven't done a straight animated episode and I don't think we will. Whether it would break the show or not I don't know. Probably not. It's hard to know what would break it."

