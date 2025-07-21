San Diego Comic-Con 2025 schedule: Times, dates, streams, and panels at SDCC 2025

It's that time of the year again. The San Diego Comic-Con 2025 schedule has been released and it promises to contain wall-to-wall announcements from some of the biggest shows and movies around.

With the event fast approaching, you may be wondering what SDCC 2025 has in store for you. The biggest pop-culture event, as ever, doesn't disappoint. Below, we'll break everything down for you so you can take in all things Comic-Con at a glance. That includes the major SDCC 2025 panel dates and times, whether you can stream the event, and how to keep updated on everything from Demon Slayer Infinity Castle in Hall H, to Peacemaker season 2 and DCU Chapter One, King of the Hill, Alien: Earth, and much, much more.

Below, you'll find the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 schedule, plus the latest on guests, tickets, and how GamesRadar+ will bring you all the big news from the convention floor this year. For more, be sure to check out the latest on Gen V season 2 and this summer's big movie release dates.

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2025?

(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 takes place from July 24-27 at the San Diego Convention Center. As always, there's also a press day and preview night the day before it opens to the public on July 23.

Below, you'll find the full list of all the major panels from SDCC 2025.

SDCC 2025 panels schedule

Thursday, July 24

(Image credit: Peacock)

Avatar: The Last Airbender at 20 (10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM BST)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (11:00 AM Pacific/2:00 PM Eastern/7:00 PM BST)

Robert Kirkman Live at SDCC (11:00 AM Pacific/2:00 PM Eastern/7:00 PM BST)

Critical Role (11:15 AM Pacific/2:15 PM Eastern/7:15 PM BST)

Twisted Metal (3:00 PM Pacific/6:00 PM Eastern/11:00 PM BST)

The Strangers Chapter 2 (4:15 PM Pacific/7:15 PM Eastern/00:15 AM BST)

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (4:15 PM Pacific/7:15 PM Eastern/00:15 AM BST)

The Toxic Avenger (5:30 PM Pacific/8:30 PM Eastern/01:30 AM BST)

Comedy Central Adult Animation: South Park, Beavis & Butt-Head, Digman (6:45 PM Pacific/9:45 PM Eastern/02:45 AM BST)

Typically, SDCC's first full day can be pretty low-key. Not so here. Avatar: The Last Airbender's 20th anniversary celebrations spill over into San Diego, and there's a chance we could hear more about the upcoming animated sequels. Robert Kirkman is also certain to have plenty to say on Invincible season 4 and beyond in his own panel, while Twisted Metal season 2 gets revved up later in the day.

Those hoping for more video game adaptation antics will be placed to know Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will spring(lock) into action at 4:15 PM Pacific. Should we expect teasers and cast surprises galore? Then, intriguingly, there's a look at South Park to round off the Thursday – despite an ongoing controversy with Paramount over streaming rights.

Friday, July 25

(Image credit: Disney)

Cartoon Network Studios: Cartoon Cartoons Animated Shorts Showcase (10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM BST)

Outlander (10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM BST)

Resident Alien season 4 (10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM BST)

Outlander: Blood of my Blood (11:00 AM Pacific/2:00 PM Eastern/7:00 PM BST)

Upload (11:15 AM Pacific/2:15 PM Eastern/7:15 PM BST)

Phineas and Ferb (11:00 AM Pacific/2:00 PM Eastern/7:00 PM BST)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (12:15 PM Pacific/3:15 PM Eastern/8:15 PM BST)

Rick and Morty season 8 (1:00 PM Pacific/4:00 PM Eastern/9:00 PM BST)

Alien: Earth (1:25 PM Pacific/4:25 PM Eastern/9:25 PM BST)

Nobody 2 (1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern/9:30 PM BST)

The Long Walk (3:00 PM Pacific/6:00 PM Eastern/11:00 PM BST)

Solar Opposites (3:00 PM Pacific/6:00 PM Eastern/11:00 PM BST)

Lilo & Stitch (3:15 PM Pacific/6:15 PM Eastern/11:15 PM BST)

Gen V season 2 (3:45 PM Pacific/6:45 PM Eastern/11:45 PM BST)

King of the Hill (4:00 PM Pacific/7:00 PM Eastern/00:00 AM BST)

Predator: Badlands (4:15 PM Pacific/7:15 PM Eastern/00:15 AM BST)

Dexter: Resurrection (5:00 PM Pacific/8:00 PM Eastern/01:00 AM BST)

Tron: Ares (5:30 PM Pacific/8:30 PM Eastern/01:30 AM BST)

TV lovers, rejoice. Friday is absolutely stacked with some of the biggest names on streaming and cable.

Those waiting for the final season of Outlander – and its Blood of my Blood prequel – should circle July 25 in their calendars. There's also more from The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon series, the hotly anticipated Alien Earth, and Gen V season 2.

On the movie side of things, Nobody 2's vacation getaway may get you in the summer mode, while Tron: Ares is sure to take us back into the Grid with more quotes, Q&As, and announcements from its creators.

Saturday, July 26

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Bob's Burgers (10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM BST)

Coyote vs. Acme (10:00 AM Pacific/1:00 PM Eastern/6:00 PM BST)

Futurama (11:00 AM Pacific/2:00 PM Eastern/7:00 PM BST)

Abbott Elementary (11:15 AM Pacific/2:15 PM Eastern/7:15 PM BST)

The Bad Guys 2 (11:15 AM Pacific/2:15 PM Eastern/7:15 PM BST)

The Simpsons (11:45 AM Pacific/2:45 PM Eastern/7:45 PM BST)

Star Trek Universe (12:30 PM Pacific/3:30 PM Eastern/8:30 PM BST)

The Rookie (12:30 PM Pacific/3:30 PM Eastern/8:30 PM BST)

American Dad (12:45 PM Pacific/3:45 PM Eastern/8:45 PM BST)

Family Guy (1:30 PM Pacific/4:30 PM Eastern/9:30 PM BST)

Paradise (1:45 PM Pacific/4:45 PM Eastern/9:45 PM BST)

Project Hail Mary (2:15 PM Pacific/5:15 PM Eastern/10:15 PM BST)

Spartacus: House of Ashur (3:00 PM Pacific/6:00 PM Eastern/11:00 PM BST)

Ghosts (3:30 PM Pacific/6:30 PM Eastern/11:30 PM BST)

Peacemaker (3:30 PM Pacific/6:30 PM Eastern/11:30 PM BST)

Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (4:30 PM Pacific/7:30 PM Eastern/00:30 AM BST)

Demon Slayer (5:45 PM Pacific/8:45 PM Eastern/01:45 AM BST)

While Saturdays are usually the domain of the comic book big hitters, Marvel's decision to skip SDCC this year has left a slight gap in the schedules. Peacemaker is still in town though and, given how it apparently links directly to Superman, it would be foolish to miss out on what the DCU has in store next.

It perhaps speaks to Demon Slayer's rising profile that it will be taking a big step into Hall H this year. There's also plenty of animation domination elsewhere as classics The Simpsons, Futurama, Family Guy, and American Dad make their presence known at Comic-Con.

Sunday, July 27

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sneak Peek of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (Time TBC)

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 tickets: how can I watch SDCC 2025?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a regular SDCC snooper, you may already know that there is no way to officially stream or watch SDCC 2025 online. There may be some unauthorized recordings from the convention centre but, by and large, most panels aren't shown live anywhere – though that doesn't rule out them being released in full at a later date on social media and YouTube channels.

As such, the best way to watch SDCC 2025 is to be there yourself. Unfortunately, all 'badges' that allow for attendance are now sold out. September 2025 should be the release date for those wishing to visit next year.

So, you'll have to make do with online updates. Thankfully, GamesRadar+ is on the ground floor this year at SDCC 2025, as well as giving you all the latest information, news, announcements, and reactions as they happen on-site through live blogs and on the Total Film and GamesRadar+ social media channels.

For more, check out our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order and how to watch the DC movies in order.