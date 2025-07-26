Star Trek is showing no signs of slowing down as first Starfleet Academy trailer brings back some old Discovery favorites to train the next generation's "best and brightest"

The first look at Star Trek: Starfleet Academy was unveiled during the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Set in the 32nd Century around the events of the Burn that proved to be such a focal point of Star Trek Discovery, Starfleet Academy has a slight Hogwarts flavor, with the "best and brightest" cadets being trained for the first time in 120 years to help rebuild the galaxy.

Holly Hunter leads the way as the chancellor of Starfleet and is ably backed up by the likes of Discovery alumni Tig Notaro and Robert Picardo. Mary Wiseman also pops in to make an appearance as Tilly.

Speaking to the sheer range of experience on Starfleet Academy, co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman said on-stage at SDCC, "I mean, this cast, you guys, I got to tell you, to a person, unbelievable, like sitting in the editing room having just an incredible amount of options."

Kurtzman continued, "They're so excellent, every single one of them. What's really incredible was that we have Paul Giamatti, we have Tatiana Maslany, we have Bob [Picardo], we have Tig [Notaro], we have Gina [Yashere]. We have all these incredible actors who are veterans, and then we have some people who literally, I'm not kidding you, two weeks before we started shooting, we pulled Sandro [Rosta] out of a drama school."

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is premiering in early 2026.

Keep up with the latest updates from Hall H with our SDCC 2025 live blog. Then there's a look ahead to what's coming up tonight with the SDCC 2025 schedule.

For more, check out the best sci-fi movies ever made, plus a longer look at all the new TV shows coming your way very soon.