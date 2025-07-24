Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer sees new animatronics arrive – and start stalking fresh victims

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The first full trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has arrived, and it's seriously creepy.

In the clip, which you can watch above, more killer animatronics are on the loose, and they seem to be wreaking even more havoc. The trailer opens with a group of people, led by McKenna Grace, investigating an old Freddy Fazbear's Pizza parlor. Naturally, it all goes wrong.

We also catch up with Abby, Mike, and Vanessa, who look like they're getting dragged back into the world of murderous animatronics after Freddy Fazbear asks Abby for help. And it certainly seems like a lot of people are in danger this time around, too, as these killer animatronics are now loose in the world. We assume this all has something to do with William Afton...

"It’s much bigger, the stakes are higher," Mike actor Josh Hutcherson has said of the sequel. "There’s more animatronics being brought in, different animatronics being brought in, and the world just opens up in a big way. I think the fans are gonna flip for it. It's gonna be a lot of fun with the source. It's gonna be scarier, too, actually."

Surprisingly, this new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrived ahead of SDCC 2025, so we might be able to expect more on the Blumhouse sequel as the convention goes on.

"'I always come back' is my last line of the movie, so I'm coming back, that's good," Matthew Lillard, who played the villain William Afton, has also said. "Here's the great news – I think the fans fell in love with what we did, I think Scott [Cawthon, Five Nights at Freddy's creator] is the shepherd of this incredible project and I think collectively the filmmakers listened to some of the criticism that they got and they're growing as filmmakers. I think this film is going to be tonally a little different, I think we're going to have a lot more."

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 arrives in theaters this December 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game movies to fill out your watchlist.