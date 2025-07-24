The first art from Avatar: Seven Havens reveals the new animated show's earthbending heroes

Avatar: The Last Airbender turned 20 this year. To celebrate, the anime's co-creator Bryan Konietzko and several members of the cast held an anniversary panel at this year's San Diego Comic Con where they looked back over the last two decades and provided some tantalizing hints about what's still to come from the franchise.

Chief amongst those was the new animated series Avatar: Seven Havens, with Konietzko sharing the first official art from the show. The single image revealed two new heroes: a new Earthbender character named Pavi, and her mentor Jae.

"Those are the main characters," Konietzko revealed, while also confirming that Jeremy Zuckerman would be once again composing the music for the show, and adding that, "Mike [Avatar co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino] and I, each opportunity we've had to have another foray into an animated series, we like to change up the style. We like to make each project kind of its own thing. And so, as you can see, it still feels like Avatar, but the world is very different."

Konietzko also went on to tease Avatar: The Legend of Aang, the new animated feature film, to be directed by Lauren Montgomery, and which was given an official release date of October 9, 2026.

"We can't show you anything from this yet," said Konietzko, to audible sighs from the audience. "But I can tell you of the footage that has been animated, there is nothing that looks like it. It's 2D animation with these really beautiful, deep canvas environments, and it is just gonna blow you away."

Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming now on Netflix and Paramount Plus.