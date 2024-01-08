Five Nights at Freddy's star confirms there's a sequel in the works

Five Nights at Freddy's star Josh Hutcherson has confirmed that the horror movie will be getting a sequel.

While the film didn't fare so well with critics, audiences showed up for the video game adaptation, launching it to an impressive worldwide box office gross of over $289 million.

"I know they're in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible," Hutcherson told Variety. "Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was so cool and phenomenal.

"We hoped it would connect with audiences," he added. "But I don't think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I'm dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I'm excited to see what they are doing next."

The first film adapted the first video game in the series, though it's unclear what part of the story the sequel might cover. There's plenty of Five Nights at Freddy's lore to get stuck into, though, so the possibilities are endless.

"I think we would all feel so fortunate to be able to continue making movies in this universe and with these characters," director Tammi recently told our sister publication SFX Magazine. "It'll all depend on how things go with this first one, but should we be lucky enough to make more I would absolutely want to be involved and would feel lucky to be included in those sequels, should they happen."

There's no release date for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 just yet, but, while you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates for everything 2024 has in store.