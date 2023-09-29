Five Nights at Freddy’s director would love to make a trilogy

Upcoming adaptation Five Nights at Freddy's brings the beloved video game to the big screen for the first time. But, as part of such a hugely popular franchise that spawned nine games, novels, and an anthology series, it seems there's plenty of room for more on the way.

Speaking to SFX magazine in the new issue, which features The Exorcist: Believer on the cover, director Emma Tammi says she'd love to do a trilogy. However, they just need to wait and see how the first movie pans out before making any firm plans.

"I think we would all feel so fortunate to be able to continue making movies in this universe and with these characters," Tammi says in the SFX feature on the movie. "It’ll all depend on how things go with this first one, but should we be lucky enough to make more I would absolutely want to be involved and would feel lucky to be included in those sequels, should they happen."

Five Nights at Freddy's follows a troubled security guard (played by The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson) who begins working the night shift at abandoned restaurant Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. However, when his first night on the job doesn't go to plan, he realizes that he might not be as alone as he thinks as a series of murderous animatronics come to life. The new movie also stars Netflix's You star Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa Monroe, Scream actor Matthew Lillard as William Afton, and Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt.

Five Nights at Freddy's releases just in time for Halloween on October 27.