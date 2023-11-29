As Five Nights at Freddy's sequel rumors circle, fans hope it will answer a big plot question

Since the release of the Five Nights at Freddy ' s movie, we have all been wondering when Blumhouse will announce a sequel. But now that rumors of a possible second installment are making the rounds online, fans have one thing on their minds – the plot.

Since the first movie is based on the first FNaF game, we can only assume that the sequel will follow this trend and that filmmakers will adapt the second video game, Five Nights at Freddy's 2. However, there are some issues with this, and some have been quick to point these out.

One fan took to Reddit to discuss the issue, saying: "If the rumors of the sequel film being an adaptation of FNaF2 are true, how is it gonna explain the movie's animatronics being turned into the withers without it being a prequel?"

"We would need some extra event to make it logical," another replies.

Much like the first movie, the original game follows a security guard on his first day at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. The second FNaF game doesn't begin right after the first one, though, but rather takes place between the fourth and fifth games. Not only this, but when we see our animatronic antagonists again, they are all withered, slightly broken, and worn. Due to the mixed-up timeline of the games, fans want to know how filmmakers will explain the condition of the robots, or if they will think up a new storyline entirely.

Despite the franchise's unclear future plot-wise, it looks like the filmmakers are keen to make more Five Nights at Freddy's movies, as director Emma Tammi told SFX magazine before the release, "I think we would all feel so fortunate to be able to continue making movies in this universe and with these characters." She said, "I feel lucky to be included in those sequels, should they happen."