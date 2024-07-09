Shrek 5 is set for a 2026 release date with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz in tow and this is the greatest day of my life

Somebody once told me...that Shrek 5 was officially happening – and with the original cast in tow.

"Not too Far, Far Away… Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz," Dreamworks posted to Twitter alongside a video playing "All-Star" by Smashmouth.

Murphy broke the news while doing press for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F., letting fans know that a standalone Donkey movie would also be on the way (thus effectively saving cinema for hereafter).

Shrek, which served as a kid-friendly parody of classic fairy tales starring an unlikely hero and his talking donkey bestie, hit theaters in 2001 and was a surprise smash hit, going on to break box office records and win the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The flagship film's success spawned Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, Shrek Forever After, a Broadway musical, two spin-off films starring Puss In Boots, a theme park ride at Universal Studios, and a plethora of hysterical internet memes.

Shrek 5 will be directed by Walt Dohrn, who worked as a writer and artist on Shrek 2 and Shrek the Third, as well as head of story on Shrek Forever After. Antonio Banderas has not yet been confirmed to return as Puss – but we're keeping our fingers crossed.

Shrek 5 is set to hit theaters on July 1, 2026.