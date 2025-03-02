The Sonic team had the perfect response to Shrek 5's controversial redesigns: "Take notes"

The memes started coming and didn't stop coming following the release of the brand-new Shrek 5 trailer , which announced that Zendaya would be joining the cast as the daughter of Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz). The casting news wasn't the main concern, though, as fans quickly reacted to the new look of the ogre family and Donkey (Eddie Murphy), which was theorized to have almost an AI influence due to more polished designs than the iconic versions we're used to. Now, the divisive makeover has made such a noise from Far, Far Away that it could be heard over in Green Hills, with Sonic even chiming in on the reaction.

In a brilliant bit of self-owning, the Sonic movies' TikTok account posted a video expressing their deepest sympathies about the recent backlash and wanting to lend a helping gloved hand. The video said, "Any green ogres looking for advice, take notes," while showing the transition from the original Sonic design, which was universally loathed, to the now much-loved and accurate reiteration of the beloved video game character.

In the case of the blue blur, that was one of the rare occasions in cinema history where fan outrage actually benefitted a project. The first design of Sonic the Hedgehog was a hideous iteration of SEGA's mascot, with his eyes far too small and fans flabbergasted by his alarmingly noticeable teeth. As a result, the development of the first movie pumped the brakes, and Sonic eventually made his big-screen debut exactly how we wanted him. Had that not been the case, we might not have ended up with two sequels, a Knuckles spin-off and a Sonic 4 now officially in the works.

As for Shrek, given the noticeable uproar, there's no telling if the same approach will be taken here and our loveable ogre and his pals will get the same treatment. There's still a long way to go before Shrek 5 hits theaters, as it's scheduled for December 23, 2026. Nonetheless, that would still give them more time than the team behind Sonic the Hedgehog had when they announced he was being reworked on May 19, 2019, for the film that was pushed back from November 8, 2019, to February 14, 2020. Shrek might bust out his outhouse to Smash Mouth and look just how we've always seen him. In the meantime, though, here's a list of the best animated movies that aren’t Disney, with characters all looking perfectly fine, honestly.