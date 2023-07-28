Major movie release date shuffle at Sony delays Kraven the Hunter and Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel

A big calendar shuffle at Sony has delayed several major movie release dates significantly, including the new Marvel universe movie Kraven the Hunter and the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel .

Per Variety, Sony has been forced to move several movie release dates amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. As such, Kraven the Hunter has been delayed from October 6, 2023 to August 30, 2024. Likewise, the untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel, originally set to premiere this Christmas, has been pushed to March 29, 2024.

As we reported earlier, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, originally due out March 29, 2024, has now been removed from Sony's calendar entirely, leaving its release date uncertain. Beyond the Spider-Verse is a sequel to this year's Across the Spider-Verse and the third movie in the animated series that began with 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, starring Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and the titular superhero.

According to Variety, this release date shuffle at Sony won't be the last, as many major studios grapple with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes and WGA strikes. Disney, for example, recently delayed Poor Things and is reportedly considering moving back other blockbuster movies. Meanwhile, production on The Witcher season 4, which will see Liam Hemsworth take over the lead role after Henry Cavill's exit, has been delayed to 2024, which will almost certainly have ramifications for the new season's premiere. Other movies and TV shows are likely to follow suit until negotiations are complete.

