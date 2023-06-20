The first Kraven the Hunter trailer is here – and it's an action-packed thrill ride that sees Aaron Taylor-Johnson pull off some gory feats, including biting a man's nose off his face. Wild.

In the footage, which you can watch above, we're introduced to a younger version of Johnson's character, who is attacked by a lion while on a hunting trip. The experience gives him enhanced abilities, which he puts to work taking out evil, as he phrases it. That involves the nose bite, smashing a bear trap around a man's head, and shooting a crossbow bolt through another man's chest, along with some other particularly inventive attacks.

The trailer also features Russell Crowe as Kraven the Hunter's father, Ariana DeBose as Calypso, and Alessandro Nivola as the Rhino.

Plus, there's a new poster to feast your eyes upon, featuring Taylor-Johnson brooding on a throne made of skulls and antlers.

Villains aren’t born. They’re made. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is #KravenTheHunter – exclusively in movie theaters October. pic.twitter.com/EFYoVYceK8June 19, 2023 See more

Kraven the Hunter arrives as part of Sony's Marvel universe, which also features the likes of Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and the upcoming Madame Web, El Muerto starring Bad Bunny, and Venom 3. It will be the first R-rated Sony Marvel movie.

Sony's most recent superhero movie release, though, is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and it's proved to be a massive hit both at the box office and with critics.

Kraven the Hunter arrives this October 6, 2023. In the meantime, you can catch up on Across the Spider-Verse with our spoilery deep dives on: